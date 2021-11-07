Genpact (G) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genpact (NYSE:G) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Genpact to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

G stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Genpact has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,509 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

