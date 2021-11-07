GeoDB Trading Up 43.8% Over Last 7 Days (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $54,779.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GeoDB

GeoDB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 349,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,535,915 coins. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

