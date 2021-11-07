Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 614,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.5% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 33.9% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 43,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KE opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $730.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $30.61.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 3.40%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $99,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $543,795. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

