Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.08 Million Stock Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of First Mid Bancshares worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,974,000 after purchasing an additional 114,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 53.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 123,319 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 47.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

FMBH opened at $45.10 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 32.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.