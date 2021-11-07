Geode Capital Management LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of CRA International worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CRA International by 31.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 18,762 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in CRA International by 353.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 69.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the second quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the second quarter valued at $237,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRAI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $621,741.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,325,480.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $617,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The firm has a market cap of $685.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

