Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $10.70 Million in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,012,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,699,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Aeva Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEVA opened at $8.20 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

