Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 77,889 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,889 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Gogo worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gogo by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 138,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 94,980.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $24,553,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Gogo by 28.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 637,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 143,156 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOGO opened at $15.52 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

