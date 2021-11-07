Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 23,072 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,851,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,072 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 826.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRUE. BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $388.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.