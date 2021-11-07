GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. State Street Corp increased its position in AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in AON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,826,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 369,482 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AON opened at $288.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $184.67 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.26.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

