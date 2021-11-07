GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,779 shares of company stock worth $5,152,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $607.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.89. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $333.06 and a 1 year high of $610.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

