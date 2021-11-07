GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 120,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMB opened at $28.56 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

