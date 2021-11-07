GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 388 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $144.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

