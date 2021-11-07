German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. German American Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 207,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,403,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 31,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

