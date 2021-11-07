Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,994 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Gevo worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEVO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEVO opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

