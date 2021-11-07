GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) PT Raised to C$58.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GFL. CIBC upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

