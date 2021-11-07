Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 17.70%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after purchasing an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,551 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

