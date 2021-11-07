Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$56.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins restated a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.88.
Shares of GIL stock opened at C$50.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$27.05 and a one year high of C$51.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
