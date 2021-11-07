Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$56.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Desjardins restated a “na” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.88.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$50.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.89. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$27.05 and a one year high of C$51.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

