Gladstone Investment Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Gladstone Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $16.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $544.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 157.21% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 85,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 66,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

