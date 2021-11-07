Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.30

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $544.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.12). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 38.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

