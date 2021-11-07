Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $360,000 Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHH. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.75. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.78 and a 1-year high of $149.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

