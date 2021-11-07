Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Yucaipa Acquisition Co. (NYSE:YAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 209.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the second quarter worth $121,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the first quarter worth $136,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition by 63.5% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Yucaipa Acquisition in the second quarter worth $211,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yucaipa Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Yucaipa Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

