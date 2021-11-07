Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,178 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,433,539 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNPR opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $31.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

