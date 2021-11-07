Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 112.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,306 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.02% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $22,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 139,931 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 333,240 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $52.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.