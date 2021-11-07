Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.97% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GBT stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,953,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,479. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.19. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.