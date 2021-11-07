Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.97% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS.

Shares of GBT traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,479. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.