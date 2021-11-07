Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.97% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS.
Shares of GBT traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,479. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21.
In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.
See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
