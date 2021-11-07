Global-e Online Ltd.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-e Online’s (NASDAQ:GLBE) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 8th. Global-e Online had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 12th. The total size of the offering was $375,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the end of Global-e Online’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global-e Online will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $470,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global-e Online by 153.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global-e Online by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $1,108,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

