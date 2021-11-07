Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of GNL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.12. 728,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,460. Global Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Net Lease stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Global Net Lease worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

