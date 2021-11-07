Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Global Payments reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $7.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $7.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.24.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,786,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 886,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,673,000 after acquiring an additional 531,689 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.75. 3,200,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $128.61 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

