Global Payments Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.82 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $7.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.24.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $136.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $128.61 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $440,786,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.1% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 149.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 886,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,673,000 after acquiring an additional 531,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 15.6% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

