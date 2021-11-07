Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 597,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 332,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

