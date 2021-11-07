Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.84%.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of -0.01. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globalstar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,861,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Globalstar worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

