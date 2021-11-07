Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Announces Earnings Results

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00 EPS.

GMED traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. 963,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

