Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Globus Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. 963,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globus Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Globus Medical worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

