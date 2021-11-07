GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.27). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 207,110 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 171.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 668,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 131,193 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLYC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 460,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,345. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $102.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

