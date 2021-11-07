goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$220.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$196.00 to C$220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSY. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$217.29.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$182.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$198.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$172.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a current ratio of 15.46. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$78.00 and a 1 year high of C$218.35.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that goeasy will post 12.4700005 earnings per share for the current year.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

