Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 62,135 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 214.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 75,150 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 73,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,857,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GHYB opened at $50.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02.

