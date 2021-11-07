Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 332,640 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,640 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $22,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70,134 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,232.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

In related news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock worth $307,082. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

