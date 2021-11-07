Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $22.74 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $22,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Shares of TYL opened at $533.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $549.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 79,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,943,639.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,624 shares of company stock valued at $15,208,773 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

