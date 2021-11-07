Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $23.03 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $23,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.96 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

