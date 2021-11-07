Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $23.58 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,419 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,478 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $23,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NOV by 2,476.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 307,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 295,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NOV by 137.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,243,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,238,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after buying an additional 47,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 5.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 459,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. Analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

