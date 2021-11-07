Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,592 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Inovalon worth $23,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 176,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 97,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 151.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.