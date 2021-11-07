Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 118,278 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 118,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of The Wendy’s worth $23,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

