Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 20,957 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,957 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Royal Gold worth $22,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,902 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $37,906,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 87.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,936 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 376.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 156,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,759,000 after acquiring an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.03.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $105.16 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.