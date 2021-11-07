Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 7,005 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $24,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $287.50 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.14.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

