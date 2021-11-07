Golem (GLM) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 7th. Golem has a total market cap of $558.17 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000903 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.18 or 0.00254194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.68 or 0.00102979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

GLM is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

