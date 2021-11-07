GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 49.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. GoPro updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.380 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.860 EPS.

GPRO traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $9.58. 8,332,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. GoPro has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $2,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,243.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,050.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,499,525 over the last ninety days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

