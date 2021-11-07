Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Gray Television’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Shares of GTN opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28.

Get Gray Television alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.