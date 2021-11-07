Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director Sells $183,053.52 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $58.39 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $792.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.