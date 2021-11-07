Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.09.

TSE GWO opened at C$38.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 26.09 and a quick ratio of 22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$27.92 and a 1 year high of C$39.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$38.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,896.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$189,896. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$202,706.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

