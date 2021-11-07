Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Green Dot updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.190-$2.270 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.33 EPS.

Green Dot stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. 811,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,985. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88. Green Dot has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $61.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,318 shares of company stock worth $226,673 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Green Dot stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Green Dot worth $17,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

